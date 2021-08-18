Mason City Mayor Schickel running for re-election
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says he’s running for re-election.
Bill Schickel made the announcement on Tuesday, He is currently serving his fourth non-consecutive term as mayor and also served three terms representing Mason City in the Iowa House.
Schickel in a written statement says Mason City has made tangible progress in the past four years. He cites no tax increases in the current budget, a resurgent downtown, cleaning up blighted property, US News naming Cerro Gordo County one of the healthiest and safest spots in the United States and Mason City being the only city in Iowa named as an All-American City finalist. Schickel will make more comments about his re-election bid during the “Ask the Mayor” program at 9:10 this morning on AM-1300 KGLO.
He joins three incumbents on the City Council in making a re-election announcement. At-large councilman Tom Thoma made his announcement during “Ask the Mayor” two weeks ago, while Second Ward councilman Will Symonds and Fourth Ward councilman John Jaszewski announced last week they were also running for another term.