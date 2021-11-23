Mason City man sentenced to ten years on federal meth distribution charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possessing and distributing methamphetamine.
56-year-old Jacinto Barrientes pleaded guilty back in July to one count of possessing meth and two counts of distributing meth. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says Barrientes admitted during a plea hearing to possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing large quantities of meth around the Mason City area.
Barrientes has an extensive history of criminal activity including driving while intoxicated, domestic abuse/assault, rioting and a prior felony drug trafficking offense.
US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Barrientes recently to 120 months in prison to be followed by a five year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.