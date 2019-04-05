Mason City man sentenced to ten years for high speed pursuit, meth charges

FLOYD — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man involved in a high speed pursuit in Floyd County last fall.

51-year-old Sean Wendling was arrested on October 28th after the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said they tried to pull him over on the Avenue of the Saints near Floyd because of a headlight on his vehicle being out. Wendling allegedly sped away through Floyd before ditching his vehicle and hiding in a wooded area east of the truck stops. When Wendling was arrested after a brief search, he was found to be possessing multiple baggies of methamphetamine and the car he was driving was reported stolen out of Kansas.

Wendling was charged with eluding, possession of stolen property and possession of meth with the intent to deliver. As part of a plea agreement, Wendling pleaded guilty to a lesser methamphetamine charge, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and eluding.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt this week sentenced Wendling to ten years on the meth charge, five years on the eluding charge, and two years on the operating without the owner’s consent charge, with the charges to be served consecutively.