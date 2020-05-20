      Weather Alert

Mason City man sentenced to eight years for illegally possessing firearm

May 20, 2020 @ 12:27pm

MASON CITY — It’s eight years in prison for a Mason City man convicted of illegally possessing firearms.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 33-year-old Michael Holton received the prison term after pleading guilty in January to one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

Holton admitted that on June 22nd of last year, he grabbed a gun from another person while outside of Kingz Lounge in Fort Dodge and shot the gun multiple times near a crowd of people.

Holton was sentenced this week by US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand to 96 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

