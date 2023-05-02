Mason City man sentenced to 20 years on federal child pornography possession charges

SIOUX CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal child pornography possession charges.

41-year-old Brandon Manning was convicted by a jury in November of two counts of possession of child pornography.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says evidence at trial showed that Manning possessed over 150,000 images and videos of child pornography, including pornography of children under the age of 12, on a digital memory card in a cell phone that he attempted to destroy, as well as an internal hard drive that was found in his home hidden in his bedroom.

Manning was sentenced on Friday to 240 months in prison and was ordered to pay $118,000 in restitution to the victims. Manning must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after prison. There is no parole in the federal system.