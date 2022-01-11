Mason City man sentenced on burglary, theft charges
MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Mason City man accused of burglary and theft.
35-year-old Mitchell Stevens was accused of burglarizing several occupied structures in rural Sheffield on August 31st. Court records show Stevens was also accused that day of possessing a stolen vehicle valued at about $5000 and was charged with second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine.
District Judge Karen Salic sentenced Stevens on Monday to a five-year prison term on a charge of third-degree burglary, five days on the second-degree theft charge, and two days on the meth offense, with those sentences to run at the same time, but after a five-year prison term he recently received for forgery in Hardin County.