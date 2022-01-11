      Breaking News
Watch the “Condition of the State” address coverage from Iowa PBS

Mason City man sentenced on burglary, theft charges

Jan 11, 2022 @ 11:43am

MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Mason City man accused of burglary and theft.

35-year-old Mitchell Stevens was accused of burglarizing several occupied structures in rural Sheffield on August 31st. Court records show Stevens was also accused that day of possessing a stolen vehicle valued at about $5000 and was charged with second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine.

District Judge Karen Salic sentenced Stevens on Monday to a five-year prison term on a charge of third-degree burglary, five days on the second-degree theft charge, and two days on the meth offense, with those sentences to run at the same time, but after a five-year prison term he recently received for forgery in Hardin County.

For the latest

Trending
North Iowa Fair Board kicks off $1.5 million capital campaign to make improvements to horse show facilities
Belmond man accused of Mason City stabbing fails to show up for sentencing, another defendant enters into plea deal
Charles City woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide by OWI in crash that killed a Mason City couple
As Supreme Court hearing looms, Mason City School Board passes COVID vaccination policy for employees
Number of new COVID cases in north-central Iowa almost doubles in last week compared to previous week
Connect With Us