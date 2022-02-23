Mason City man receives deferred judgment, probation in burglary case
MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Mason City home.
32-year-old Joshua Jasso was accused of breaking into a residence in the 400 block of South Polk last May 30th, confronting a woman inside the house, taking her phone and keeping it away from her so she was not able to call for help. Jasso allegedly grabbed the woman and would not let her out when she tried to get away. The woman yelled for help with a neighbor coming to assist.
Jasso was originally charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony that could carry a 25-year prison term, but as part of a plea deal, he agreed to plead guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class C felony, with prosecutors agreeing to recommend a deferred judgment and probation.
District Judge Rustin Davenport this week agreed with the deferred judgment recommendation and sentenced Jasso to three to five years of probation and was ordered to pay restitution to the victim.