Mason City man pleads not guilty to using another person’s credit card multiple times

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of using another person’s credit card multiple times has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.

Arispe was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as forgery, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years. He filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday.

His trial is scheduled to start on November 15th.