Mason City man pleads not guilty to November shooting that injured one
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested after a shooting in November has pleaded not guilty.
The Mason City Police Department says they were called early on the morning of November 9th to the 1100 block of 1st Southeast in response to a subject who had been shot in the leg. After investigating, police arrested 61-year-old Kevin Bergman, who has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Bergman was due in court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing, but online court records show that he filed a written plea of not guilty on Friday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on March 2nd.
If convicted of all three charges, Bergman would face up to 17 years in prison.