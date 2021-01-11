      Weather Alert

Mason City man pleads not guilty to November shooting that injured one

Jan 11, 2021 @ 10:56am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested after a shooting in November has pleaded not guilty.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called early on the morning of November 9th to the 1100 block of 1st Southeast in response to a subject who had been shot in the leg. After investigating, police arrested 61-year-old Kevin Bergman, who has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Bergman was due in court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing, but online court records show that he filed a written plea of not guilty on Friday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on March 2nd.

If convicted of all three charges, Bergman would face up to 17 years in prison.

For the latest

Trending
Tonight is the first drawing for two large lotto jackpots
Active COVID cases in north-central Iowa drop by another 100
Iowa’s governor says ‘a lot of questions’ remain about presidential election
Clear Lake woman dies from injuries sustained in February accident
Five more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 dead, active case count in area continues to slightly rise