Mason City man pleads not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon after July shooting incident

August 22, 2022 10:57AM CDT
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in July after a shooting incident in southeastern Mason City has pleaded not guilty. 

39-year-old Dave Obregon was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Mason City police say they responded on the evening of July 24th to a report of shots fired in the area of 19th and South Massachusetts, where on arrival, officers were able to identify two vehicles that had been involved in an altercation that had occurred while they were driving on city streets for several minutes prior to the shooting. Both vehicles were damaged in the incident, one from receiving gunfire and the other as shots were fired from it. Officers later served a search warrant at a residence after all parties to the shooting were identified and located, with a handgun being recovered

. Obregon was scheduled to be in court for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, but filed a written plea of not guilty last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with his trial set to start on October 11th. 

