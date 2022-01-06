Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with shooting at another vehicle and attacking someone in an apartment has pleaded not guilty.
20-year-old Javail McKnight was accused of firing three bullets into the driver’s side door of another vehicle near the intersection of 9th and South Virginia on November 21st, and then later that day entering an apartment in the 1000 block of South Illinois where he allegedly assaulted a person and caused extensive damage to a television and a cell phone.
McKnight on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years. His trial is scheduled to start on February 22nd in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
McKnight is also accused of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, after an incident on October 1st in the 700 block of 17th Southeast. He also pleaded not guilty to that charge on Tuesday with his trial to start on February 22nd.