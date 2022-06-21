Mason City man pleads not guilty to assaulting four people in Garner bar fight
GARNER — A Mason City man charged with assault after a bar fight in Garner earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.
36-year-old Jamie Paulsen is accused of striking a male patron inside of Matt’s Place in Garner on May 7th. A criminal complaint says Paulsen was then escorted out the front door of the bar, but then proceeded to the back door where he ran into one of the bartenders and struck him in the face. The altercation continued in the back alley involving most of the bar’s patrons, with Paulsen allegedly assaulting four people in total.
Three of the assaults caused minor injuries, while the fourth victim had to be transported to the hospital to be treated for a possible severe concussion, possible broken orbital bone and possible broken hand.
Paulsen was charged with assault causing bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty late last week to the charge. Paulsen’s trial is scheduled to start on August 17th in Hancock County District Court.