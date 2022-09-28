KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charges

September 28, 2022 11:13AM CDT
Share
Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to arson charges connected to a pair of fires earlier this month.

The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested  after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.

Just over an hour later, officers and the fire department responded to the same address for a fire in a vehicle, which was contained to the interior of the car.

Peyton was charged with two counts of second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison on each charge. He filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.  

A trial date at last check of court records had not been set.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
2

Mason City woman sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
3

Mason City man on probation for burglary spends two weeks in jail after violation
4

DCI called in to help after Northwood woman's body found in Shell Rock River
5

Mason City gymnastics club owner's sexual abuse trial getting underway