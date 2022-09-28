Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to arson charges connected to a pair of fires earlier this month.

The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.

Just over an hour later, officers and the fire department responded to the same address for a fire in a vehicle, which was contained to the interior of the car.

Peyton was charged with two counts of second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison on each charge. He filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

A trial date at last check of court records had not been set.