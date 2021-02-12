Mason City man pleads guilty to drug, motorcycle chase charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man involved in a motorcycle chase last year has pleaded guilty.
A criminal complaint stated that 37-year-old Lucas Heilskov on May 11th was seen by law enforcement riding a stolen motorcycle on 12th Northwest, with a marked law enforcement vehicle turning on its lights and siren, trying to pull him over. Heilskov sped away, operating the motorcycle at speeds up to 65 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
Heilskov was apprehended about 20 minutes later in the 1200 block of North Jefferson, where he was allegedly found with a glass drug pipe, small plastic baggies, two marijuana grinders containing drug residue, and marijuana was also located in the same area as he was.
Heilskov was charged with second-degree theft, eluding, third or subsequent offense drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license. As part of a plea agreement, Heilskov pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eluding, second-degree theft and possession of marijuana third or subsequent offense, all Class D felonies.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 24th.