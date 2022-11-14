Mason City man pleads guilty to burglary

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in September for a May burglary has pleaded guilty.

27-year-old Jesse Rafael was arrested on September 21st and charged with first-degree burglary after allegedly entering a home in the 300 block of West State on May 28th and assaulting a victim by choking and punching him. A criminal complaint says investigators found blood near the door of the residence, which after a DNA swab and test came back as a positive match to Rafael.

Authorities say the DNA match also connects Rafael to a burglary in November 2017 in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Drive where he allegedly broke through a garage window, stealing tools and a bicycle.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Rafael pleaded guilty last week to one count of third-degree burglary. Court documents say that prosecutors will recommend a five-year prison sentence when he is sentenced on December 19th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.