Mason City man pleads guilty to attempted murder after November shooting

Stephen Tidemanson (Cerro Gordo County Jail booking photo from July 2022)

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after a shooting incident in late November in Mason City.

Police responded to a call of a fight along with a gunshot being fired in the 300 block of 3rd Northwest on the night of November 28th. On arrival, officers found a male victim, who was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

A criminal complaint accused 24-year-old Stephen Tidemanson of firing a nine-millimeter handgun directly at the victim as the victim was laying on the ground below him, striking the victim in the upper chest with the intent to cause death.

Tidemanson was charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery, both Class B felonies each punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Tidemanson on Tuesday filed a written plea of guilty to the attempted murder charge, with the other counts being dismissed. Attorneys from both sides are recommending a prison term up to 25 years when Tidemanson is sentenced at a later date.