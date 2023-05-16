Mason City man pleads guilty to arson, meth charges, faces 25 years when sentenced

MASON CITY — A Mason City man facing multiple arson and burglary charges has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

39-year-old Zachary Sankey was arrested after five different fire calls within a two-hour span on the morning of February 28th to: a garage fire at 324 South Kentucky; a brush fire at the intersection of Birch Drive and North Rhode Island; a vehicle fire at Arona Home Essentials at 3701 4th Southwest; a structure fire at Brothers Ace Hardware at 440 South Illinois; and another structure fire at Gracious Estates at 777 South Eisenhower.

Sankey was charged with: one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; three counts of second-degree arson, each a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years; as well as one count of second-degree burglary, also a Class C felony.

Court records show that Sankey as part of an agreement has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree arson, with both the prosecution and defense jointly recommending consecutive ten year prison sentences that will not be suspended.

In a separate case, Sankey also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine third offense, with the joint recommendation that he serve a five-year prison term consecutive to the arson terms.

Sankey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26th.