Mason City man pleads guilty after being accused of assault
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of assaulting a person back in October has pleaded guilty.
36-year-old Travis Kummer is accused of assaulting a victim in the 1200 block of 4th Southeast on October 14th. Kummer allegedly punched the victim in the face before beating them with a metal chair leg. The victim was knocked unconscious, suffered a broken eye socket, a cut lip, was bleeding profusely and required surgery.
Kummer’s trial was scheduled to start today, but a plea change hearing was held last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 4th.