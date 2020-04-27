Mason City man jailed after vehicle pursuit
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been after being involved in a pursuit late Friday night.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of 2nd and North Monroe at about 11:40 PM.
The driver refused to stop, with a pursuit going northbound from that intersection, west on 12th Northwest, and then south on North Van Buren. The driver then exited his vehicle and ran on foot but was apprehended a short time later. The suspect is alleged to have driven 45 miles per hour over the speed limit at times in attempting to elude law enforcement.
36-year-old Jason Thorson was charged with eluding, operating under the influence of drugs, interference with official acts, driving while suspended and two counts of failing to obey a traffic control device.
Thorson was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond as he is also wanted on a Winnebago County arrest warrant for a parole violation.