      Weather Alert

Mason City man given suspended prison sentence for lascivious acts with a child charges

Jun 25, 2021 @ 11:25am

CHARLES CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a Mason City man accused of sexually abusing two children.

24-year-old Aaron Wells was charged last September with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child after being accused of abusing two children under the age of 10  while he lived in Floyd County between 2012 and 2013.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Wells pleaded guilty to the two lascivious acts counts while the two sexual abuse counts were dismissed.

District Judge Rustin Davenport this week sentenced Wells to a total of up to ten years in prison, with the prison term being suspended, and ordered him to serve five years probation.

For the latest

Trending
Federal fugitive arrested outside northeast Iowa farmhouse
New Miss Iowa surprised by selection
Osage man accused of sexual abuse sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to lesser charge
Northwood woman accused of stealing money while working at casino to plead guilty
Jury finds Buffalo Center nursing home guilty of neglect and abuse of former patient, awards family $6 million
Connect With Us