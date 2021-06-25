Mason City man given suspended prison sentence for lascivious acts with a child charges
CHARLES CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a Mason City man accused of sexually abusing two children.
24-year-old Aaron Wells was charged last September with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child after being accused of abusing two children under the age of 10 while he lived in Floyd County between 2012 and 2013.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Wells pleaded guilty to the two lascivious acts counts while the two sexual abuse counts were dismissed.
District Judge Rustin Davenport this week sentenced Wells to a total of up to ten years in prison, with the prison term being suspended, and ordered him to serve five years probation.