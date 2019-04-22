Mason City man found guilty of attempted murder
By KGLO News
|
Apr 22, 2019 @ 5:38 AM

WAVERLY — A Mason City man has been found guilty of attempted murder after an incident last year in Northwood.

32-year-old Trapp Trotter was accused of stabbing a man from Manly on the night of June 2nd of last year during an incident which happened at the Schoolside Apartments in the 600 block of Seventh Street North in Northwood. The victim suffered multiple stab and slash wounds and was taken to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City where he was treated and eventually released.

Trotter pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief. His trial was moved to Bremer County District Court in Waverly, where he was found guilty of attempted murder and criminal trespass on Friday.

No sentencing date has been scheduled according to online court records. Attempted murder is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

El Nino could make things warmer and wetter through fall Republicans aim to limit Democratic Attorney General’s power Tuition rates remain on hold until Legislature sets funding Bill would allow stun guns on public university, community college campuses Check out Mason City road closures this construction season via the city’s website It doesn’t end well as semi, car drive around flood barricades in Fremont County