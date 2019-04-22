Mason City man found guilty of attempted murder

WAVERLY — A Mason City man has been found guilty of attempted murder after an incident last year in Northwood.

32-year-old Trapp Trotter was accused of stabbing a man from Manly on the night of June 2nd of last year during an incident which happened at the Schoolside Apartments in the 600 block of Seventh Street North in Northwood. The victim suffered multiple stab and slash wounds and was taken to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City where he was treated and eventually released.

Trotter pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief. His trial was moved to Bremer County District Court in Waverly, where he was found guilty of attempted murder and criminal trespass on Friday.

No sentencing date has been scheduled according to online court records. Attempted murder is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.