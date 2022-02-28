Mason City man facing numerous Cerro Gordo County felonies now charged with break-in in Hancock County
CORWITH — A Mason City man accused of multiple felony charges in Cerro Gordo County is now facing charges as part of a Hancock County break-in.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says 35-year-old Brandon Hufstedler has been charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, and third-degree theft. They say that’s after an investigation into a burglary at the American Legion post in Corwith last June. The Sheriff’s Department says their investigation is continuing and additional charges are likely against other people.
Hufstedler is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after being charged in three different incidents. He’s accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to 43 North Iowa in December 2020. He was arrested in July for allegedly stealing more than $1500 from Liquor Tobacco and Grocery in Mason City. He was charged last month after being accused of causing more than $4300 in damage to the Olsen Building at the North Iowa Events Center.