Mason City man enters Alford plea to sexual abuse charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with sexually abusing a minor over a decade ago has entered an Alford plea in the case.
67-year-old Rodney Askildson was charged in 2020 with second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse. A victim that is currently in her mid-20s stated to authorities that Askildson sexually abused her when she was 11-years-old in February 2007 and when she was 13-years-old in June 2009.
Askildson also faced charges of invasion of privacy from an April 2018 incident and indecent exposure from a January 2020 incident.
Askildson this week entered Alford pleas to one county of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, as well as invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
Askildson is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22nd in Cerro Gordo County District Court.