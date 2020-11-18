Mason City man enters Alford plea after being accused of prostitution, sexual abuse
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of soliciting sex from a minor and then sexually assaulting them has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
21-year-old James Heginger was accused by authorities of paying a 16-year-old $50 in exchange for a sexual act at a local hotel in late June. Authorities say during the act, the teen changed their mind and revoked consent, with Heginger not stopping.
Heginger has pleaded not guilty to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years, as well as one count of prostitution.
Heginger was originally due in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial conference, but court records show that he entered an Alford plea to the charges of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor, as well as prostitution, a Class D felony. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
Heginger faces up to seven years in prison when sentenced on December 14th.