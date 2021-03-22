Mason City man charged with stealing catalytic converters in Worth County
MANLY — A Mason City man faces over 50 years in prison after being accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Worth County.
Criminal complaints from law enforcement accuse 30-year-old Jacob Smith and another suspect went to three separate locations on January 29th and cut five catalytic converters off of vehicles. Two of the locations were in the 3500 block of Orchard Avenue near Manly while the other was in the 1500 block of State Highway 9 in Manly.
The converters are valued at $1500 or more, one is worth $1400 or more, and the other is valued at $400 or more. The complaint says removing the converters also did almost $13,700 in damage to the vehicles.
Smith has been charged with: ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; three counts of second-degree theft, each Class D felonies; as well as third-degree theft, fourth-degree theft and three counts of trespassing causing over $300 damage.
Smith is being held in the Worth County Jail on $10,000 bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 30th.
Charges against the other suspect in the case do not show up in online court records as of Monday morning.