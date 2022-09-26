KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man charged with ongoing criminal conduct after allegedly using another person’s credit card

September 26, 2022 11:11AM CDT
MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces up to 30 years in prison after using another person’s credit card multiple times.

A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.

Arispe was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, as well as forgery, a Class D felony. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $30,000 bond.

Arispe is due in court for his preliminary hearing on Friday. 

