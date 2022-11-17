Mason City man charged with bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County jail

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested earlier this week is facing an additional charge of concealing a weapon while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that Bielefeld knowingly and unlawfully introduced a weapon into the jail by concealing a large knife covered by his underpants.

Bielefeld was charged with possession of a weapon inside a correctional institution, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on that charge on November 22nd.