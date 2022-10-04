Mason City man arrested for robbery

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed on a robbery charge.

The Mason City Police Department says on Friday, officers responded to a possible robbery in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania, with a caller stating that he was trying to sell an item and a male subject tried taking it from the caller.

Police say the caller was assaulted by the male, with the caller then using his knife to get away from the male. The caller declined medical attention while the male was later taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

28-year-old Derek Rafael was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. Rafael is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond and is due in court for his initial appearance on October 11th.

Police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing, and if anyone has further information, they are encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.