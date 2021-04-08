      Weather Alert

Mason City man accused of sexual abuse to plead guilty

Apr 8, 2021 @ 12:04pm

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of sexual abuse.

35-year-old Eric Dirksen is accused of making sexual contact with a 14 or 15-year-old victim during an incident in January of last year. Dirksen was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, as well as enticing a minor under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Dirksen was scheduled to be tried on April 20th, but court records show a plea change hearing has been set for April 26th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

For the latest

Trending
Suspect wanted in Mason City murder
RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 8:00 PM FOR CERRO GORDO, FRANKLIN, HANCOCK, WINNEBAGO, WORTH, WRIGHT, KOSSUTH
Mason City murder suspect captured after standoff in Algona
ATV accident kills Forest City man
Algona police chief provides details of the capture of Mason City murder suspect