Mason City man accused of sexual abuse to plead guilty
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of sexual abuse.
35-year-old Eric Dirksen is accused of making sexual contact with a 14 or 15-year-old victim during an incident in January of last year. Dirksen was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, as well as enticing a minor under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Dirksen was scheduled to be tried on April 20th, but court records show a plea change hearing has been set for April 26th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.