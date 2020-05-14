      Weather Alert

Mason City man accused of rolling up personal charges on company credit card pleads guilty

May 14, 2020 @ 10:38am

MASON CITY — The sentencing date has been set for a Mason City man accused of using a company credit card numerous times without permission.

42-year-old Jeffrey Frampton was accused of using a credit card from Jiffy Lube from September to December of last year 32 times, rolling up charges of over $3620 to the business. Frampton was originally charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct and nine counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Frampton this week pleaded guilty to one count of credit card fraud. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 13th. 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved