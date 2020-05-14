Mason City man accused of rolling up personal charges on company credit card pleads guilty
MASON CITY — The sentencing date has been set for a Mason City man accused of using a company credit card numerous times without permission.
42-year-old Jeffrey Frampton was accused of using a credit card from Jiffy Lube from September to December of last year 32 times, rolling up charges of over $3620 to the business. Frampton was originally charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct and nine counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.
Frampton this week pleaded guilty to one count of credit card fraud. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 13th.