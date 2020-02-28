Mason City man accused of Clear Lake storage unit break-ins receives deferred judgment, probation
MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for a Mason City man accused of breaking into storage units in Clear Lake back in September.
22-year-old Julian Washington and 21-year-old Ezra Marroquin were accused of breaking into seven storage units located in the 200 block of South 24th Street on September 7th. They allegedly used bolt cutters to cut a security fence, entering the units, where they took several items including a television, laptop computer and a tablet.
The pair were charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Both entered into plea agreements with prosecutors.
Washington this week was given a deferred judgment and was sentenced to three years probation on a third-degree burglary charge.
Marroquin back in January pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted burglary and was sentenced to two years probation.