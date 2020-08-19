Mason City makes final pitch for All-American City award (VIDEO)
Mason City city administrator Aaron Burnett giving the city's presentation as part of the All-American City Award
MASON CITY — Mason City made their presentation earlier this morning as a finalist for the All-America City Award.
Mason City is among 10 finalists making presentations today for the award presented by the National Civic League which recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues. The city’s application focused on the River City Renaissance project, the city’s 5-2-1-0 Healthy Mason City Initiatives, and the volunteer efforts throughout the community.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says it was a partnership of community organizations coming together on how to improve fitness in the community. “We really tried to bring different groups in, whether it was North Iowa Human Powered Trails or the various biking groups, or just reaching out to people through surveys, trying to get their input into the process. Obviously we in local government can try and figure out solutions, but you really have to get the people involved so that it’s what they want, so they have that vision, and I think Mason City has done a great job with that.”
Burnett says the city has been trying to make a better effort in selling their recent accomplishments in promoting the community. “The collaboration, the vision, the cooperation — those are things that don’t happen everywhere, and so the fact that we’ve been able to make big things happen with those efforts, we need to sell that and tell that story as much as possible. That’s part of the reason we’re in this process. I think that’s where we’re taking this, taking it the step beyond of just resting on this achievement and moving forward with new investment, new business and really putting that out there and saying come be part of our success. We want new residents, we want all comers to come to Mason City.”
The winner of this year’s award will be announced later tonight.