KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City Fire Department says fire that destroyed Mystic Lanes still under investigation

May 29, 2023 11:23AM CDT
Share
Mason City Fire Department says fire that destroyed Mystic Lanes still under investigation

MASON CITY — The Mason City Fire Department says the investigation continues into the fire that destroyed the Mystic Lanes bowling alley on Sunday night.

The department says they were dispatched at 9:12 PM to 2571 4th Southeast, where on arrival they found the building fully involved. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Electric power was shut off to the surrounding area due to the aerial fire truck operations close to high-line wires near the building.

Emergency crews cleared the scene shortly after 4:35 AM. The department says no injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews from Clear Lake and Nora Springs assisted the Mason City Fire Department in battling the blaze.

The fire leaves Mason City without an operating bowling center after the Rose Bowl was damaged by fire in January 2014.

It’s the second major fire that the Mason City Fire Department has battled in the last month, with the Kirk Apartments in downtown Mason City being destroyed by fire on April 24th.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man pleads guilty to arson, meth charges, faces 25 years when sentenced
2

Prosecutors say report finds Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman in Britt competent to stand trial
3

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
4

Reynolds defends likely move to limit auditor’s access to some records
5

UPDATE --- missing Mason City homeless man found