Mason City Fire Department says fire that destroyed Mystic Lanes still under investigation

MASON CITY — The Mason City Fire Department says the investigation continues into the fire that destroyed the Mystic Lanes bowling alley on Sunday night.

The department says they were dispatched at 9:12 PM to 2571 4th Southeast, where on arrival they found the building fully involved. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Electric power was shut off to the surrounding area due to the aerial fire truck operations close to high-line wires near the building.

Emergency crews cleared the scene shortly after 4:35 AM. The department says no injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews from Clear Lake and Nora Springs assisted the Mason City Fire Department in battling the blaze.

The fire leaves Mason City without an operating bowling center after the Rose Bowl was damaged by fire in January 2014.

It’s the second major fire that the Mason City Fire Department has battled in the last month, with the Kirk Apartments in downtown Mason City being destroyed by fire on April 24th.