Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)

MASON CITY — The Mason City Country Club has a new owner. Joe Pritchard of Pritchard Companies of Clear Lake announced at Tuesday night’s meeting of the City Council in Mason City that his family had recently purchased the Country Club, which has been in existence since 1901.

Pritchard says the purchase will complement the recent announcement that sister company EVCO Holdings of the Twin Cities intends to move their recreational electric vehicle assembly plants from Indiana and Ohio to the former ShopKo building in Mason City. “The worst secret in north Iowa is that our family has invested in the Mason City golf course and the Country Club, that there’s a lot of synergies that we can use to highlight the project of our golf car company in the actual setting and purpose of a golf course.”

During the “Ask the Mayor” program Wednesday morning on AM-1300 KGLO, Mason City mayor Bill Schickel says the Pritchard family has ties to the Country Club. “Bill Pritchard, who would be Joe Pritchard’s dad, his first job was a caddy at the Mason City Country Club. Since Joe Pritchard did disclose it last night, the Pritchard family has purchased the Mason City Country Club, and that and their plans for expansion and making that a destination golf course here in north Iowa ties in with what we’re talking about here.”

The original clubhouse for the club was built in 1916 with it being built around and renovated in 1974, but it was torn down in 2020 due to numerous issues. Schickel says the Pritchards have plans to redevelop that area. “The Pritchard family really wants to restore the heritage of the Mason City Country Club. They do have plans to build a new clubhouse there along with some housing and improvement to the golf course which will really make that a destination between Mason City and Clear Lake. Those are very exciting plans.”

You can listen to Schickel’s comments from the “Ask the Mayor” program by heading to the audio player below. You can see Pritchard’s presentation to the City Council by going to the 11:45 mark of the video posted below.