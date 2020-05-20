Mason City council approves interim permits to allow outdoor dining, sidewalk sales
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved changes of an ordinance that would allow interim encroachment and sidewalk service area permits to help businesses during the pandemic.
City Code allows for encroachment permits, which permit private outdoor use of city-owned property, and sidewalk service area permits, which allow private outdoor use of adjacent sidewalks.
The current process for allowing such things as outdoor dining or sidewalk sales is typically somewhat lengthy and onerous, and City Administrator Aaron Burnett says while each application is unique, the use of interim permits would allow more rapid deployment of outdoor business activities for business owners seeking quick methods to return to business while remaining health conscious. “Some of them will be fairly easy to move through the interim process. Others depending on things like the width of the sidewalk, making sure that it’s not blocking pedestrian passage, making sure we have egress for buildings, things along those lines get a little complicated. It really depends on that application and how quickly that business can provide the information for consideration and approval. It can move very quickly if all the information is together and filed with the office.”
Burnett says there has been interest in the interim permits. “We did receive interest from a business with all this discussion. We already received interest from other businesses. I think this will be a useful tool to move things through.”
The council approved the ordinance changes, waiving the first and second readings and approving it on the third and final reading to allow the changes to take place as soon as possible.