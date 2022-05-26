Mason City Chamber of Commerce finalist for national Chamber of the Year award
MASON CITY — For the second straight year, the Mason City Chamber of Commerce has been named as a finalist for the Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The Alexandria Virginia-based association has over 1600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9000 professionals in the industry.
Mason City Chamber president and CEO Robin Anderson says she’s honored that their organization is being recognized once again. “We’re one of three finalists of chambers of our size, and while we’re not going up against the big boys, there’s a whole lot more little guys like us, so it’s really a big honor.”
Anderson says qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. “After we were invited to apply and started digging into the application, it’s a lot on financial strength and our procedures. Basically they want to make sure that since we’re an organization that represents businesses that we operate using good business practices, and that’s something that we’ve always prided ourselves on, so it’s great to get this recognition.”
The Chamber of the Year winners will be announced in late July during the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives annual convention in Indianapolis.