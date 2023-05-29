Mason City bowling alley severely damaged by fire Sunday night

MASON CITY — Mason City firefighters battled their second major fire in a month on Sunday night as the Mystic Lanes bowling alley suffered major damage.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 2571 4th Southeast at about 9:15 PM, where on arrival they found smoke and flames coming from the building. Fire departments from Mason City, Clear Lake and Nora Springs responded to the fire.

A cause has not been identified. Power was cut off to the far eastern portion of Mason City as a precaution.

The fire leaves Mason City without an operating bowling center after the Rose Bowl was damaged by fire in January 2014.

Firefighters late last month battled a fire that destroyed the Kirk Apartments in downtown Mason City.

This story updated at 4:30 AM Monday