Mason City 5th-12th graders head back to hybrid schedule, Charles City dismisses early due to potential COVID case in food service
MASON CITY — Grades five through 12 in the Mason City Community School District will be headed back to a hybrid learning plan effective starting today.
A statement from the district says the metrics for Cerro Gordo County and the school district continue to trend in the wrong direction, with the county’s 14-day positivity average currently at 23.3%.
The district says COVID-19 has had a larger impact on school district staff as they are struggling to provide enough staff to support four-day-a-week school at those grade level, leading to the decision to move back to hybrid learning, with students attending school two days a week and having online learning for two other days.
Preschool through fourth grades will continue their in-person schedule for the time being, as staff absenteeism at that level is such that those buildings are still able to support a full schedule.
CHARLES CITY — High school and middle school students in Charles City were dismissed early Wednesday morning, due to a possible COVID-19 case on the food service staff.
In a written statement, the district’s administrators said they didn’t think it was wise to serve food until the staffer gets a Covid test and they can review how the situation impacts staffing. The district’s website shows 17 active Covid cases in the district and 101 people from the district’s campuses in quarantine.
Charles City high school and middle school students will be out on a “snow day” today and tomorrow, as administrators prepare for the possibility of digital days for students.