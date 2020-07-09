Mask mandate starts today at City Hall, other municipal facilities in Mason City
City Administrator Aaron Burnett wearing his face mask while moderating the city/county weekly COVID-19 news conference
MASON CITY — Starting today, the City of Mason City is implementing new protocols for the wearing of face coverings in City Hall and other city-owned facilities in response to recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the city facilities have been operating with protections and protocols in place since the start of the pandemic. “If you are not able to get a mask or you don’t know whether you need one going into a facility, feel free to give us a call. We’ll be glad to walk through that and even help obtain a mask so that you are able to come into the facility.”
Burnett says a face covering is not intended to replace the protection of staying home when you are ill, as no one is allowed in City Hall if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.