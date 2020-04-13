Man accused of murdering a Floyd County child pleads not guilty
CHARLES CITY — A New Hampton man charged with murder in the death of a child in Floyd County has pleaded not guilty.
25-year-old Shane Morris was arrested on March 9th and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death in connection with the death of his three-and-a-half month old child in August of last year.
Court documents state that Morris was taking care of the child before being taken first to the Floyd County Medical Center and then was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester. Medical staff observed a large bulge on the side of the child’s head with tests showing a skull fracture that was likely a result of non-accidental trauma.
Morris was due in court for his arraignment hearing tomorrow, but online court records show that he filed a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of a speedy trial in Floyd County District Court today. No trial date has been scheduled.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Morris would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.