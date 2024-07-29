The suspect in the Myrtle Beach shooting death of a Virginia teenager will remain in Horry County jail.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged Gary Abraham, 18, of Aiken, in connection with the death of 16-year-old Jakolbi Taylor. The charges against Abraham include murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent felony.

During a hearing on Sunday in Myrtle Beach, a municipal court judge stated that a circuit court judge would have to set Abraham’s bond.

There is no date set for Abraham’s bond hearing in circuit court, but he is expected to appear in Conway on September 20.

According to the MBPD, the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division all assisted with the investigation.

On July 20, Taylor, 16, who was visiting Myrtle Beach with an AAU basketball team, sustained a gunshot wound near the beach entrance on 16th Avenue North. According to Myrtle Beach police, officers arrived at the location approximately at 1:15 a.m., and documents show that many people fled the scene.

After Abraham’s arrest, Taylor’s family issued a statement, which read as follows:

“I have some ease in knowing ‘someone’ is in custody. But it’s not just ‘someone’ whose actions have to be held accountable. It is a vagabond of heathens responsible, and as a group they are to be charged for the heinousness of their actions and brought to detention. I demand justice for the senseless blood that was shed from my innocent son. Until everyone responsible is captured, charged, and detained, my son won’t be fully justified, nor will my family have the closure we desperately seek.“

There is no further information available at the moment about what transpired.

