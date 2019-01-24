Man accused of burglarizing northwestern Mason City home

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with burglary after trying to break into an apartment and injuring one person.

Mason City police say 34-year-old Michael Creviston attempted to enter an apartment in the 1300 block of 1st Northwest on Monday night. Once inside, he allegedly pushed a victim on the couch, hitting the victim before picking up a lamp and smashing it on the ground. Creviston then allegedly used a handheld stun gun in a threatening manner. The victim suffered injuries from the incident.

Creviston was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail late Wednesday afternoon and charged with first-degree burglary causing bodily injury, a Class B felony that carries up to a 25 year prison sentence if convicted.