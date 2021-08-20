Lime Springs man sentenced to probation after high-speed chase in Worth County
NORTHWOOD — A Lime Springs man charged after a high speed chase in Worth County last December has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation.
24-year-old Jordan Kellogg was accused of driving away from a December 19th traffic stop near the Diamond Jo casino for not having a license plate. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department at the time said that Kellogg sped away and eventually went airborne and crashed after a pursuit that reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour. The Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Waukon.
Kellogg was originally charged with second-degree theft, eluding and driving with a revoked license. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and eluding.
He was sentenced recently by District Judge Rustin Davenport to a two-year prison sentence on each charge, with both sentences being suspended, and placed him on a total of two years probation.