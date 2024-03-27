Leland man sentenced to 25 years on child sexual abuse conviction

FOREST CITY — A Leland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on a child sexual abuse charge.

44-year-old Walter Stachar was convicted in February by a Winnebago County jury of second-degree sexual abuse. A criminal complaint says a juvenile female victim reported to two of her friends last August that Stachar has sexually assaulted her.

District Judge Blake Norman sentenced Stachar on Tuesday to a 25-year prison sentence on the Class B felony, with Stachar having to serve at least 70% of his sentence.