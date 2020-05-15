Leadership change announced at Salvation Army in Mason City
MASON CITY — The Salvation Army of North Iowa is getting new leadership. Captains Kenyon and Melissa Sivels have been reassigned to Fort Wayne Indiana and will assume their new duties on June 29th.
Kenyon Sivels says they’ve enjoyed their three years in the community. “We have come to love the folks here in north Iowa. I was just speaking with someone who is with the Chamber of Commerce, and when we think back on north Iowa, one of the things we will think back on is how friendly, how cordial, how welcoming you all have been to my wife and I. Your thoughts, your concerns, your prayers for us, they have not gone unnoticed and we will be forever grateful for it.”
The new leaders in Mason City will be Majors Geffory and Leti Crowell, who have more than 15 years of experience with the Salvation Army across the Midwest. Sivels says while he and his wife are moving to Fort Wayne, the Crowells are coming from Fort Wayne to Mason City. “We honestly believe and feel north Iowa is getting a great couple and in some ways even an upgrade. That’s not to slight us or anything like that, they’re just wonderful people, and we think that you guys will be the beneficiaries of some wonderful leadership.”
The Crowells will start in Mason City on July 1st.