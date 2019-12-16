Lake Mills man faces several charges from New Year’s Day crash that injured 10
FOREST CITY — Charges have been filed against a Lake Mills man in connection with a head-on crash that severely injured 10 people on New Year’s Day.
20-year-old Michael Olsen has been charged with six counts of serious injury by vehicle, OWI, and second offense possession of marijuana.
The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash about five miles northwest of Forest City on 120th Avenue south of County Road A-42 at about 2:21 on New Year’s Day morning when a pickup and vehicle collided. Court documents state that further investigation shows that Olsen, as the driver of one of the vehicles, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Olsen was arrested on Wednesday and has posted bond. Online court records do not indicate when he’s next due to appear in court.