Lack of volunteers, COVID, kills bluegrass festival in Hamilton County town of Stratford

STRATFORD — A bluegrass music fest will -not- be returning to the Hamilton County town of Stratford.

The organizers of the Stratford Bluegrass and Old Time Country Music Festival announced Thursday they’ve pulled the plug on the annual music festival.

It has been held each July for 37 years, although there was no festival in 2020 due to COVID concerns.

The event was sponsored by the Stratford Stride group. The festival drew a large turnout of bluegrass music fans with musicians coming from all over Iowa and the Midwest.

One of the reasons for the festival’s demise was due to the difficulty of finding volunteers to help organize the program.