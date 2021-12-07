      Weather Alert

Klemme man accused of burglarizing Clear Lake home pleads guilty to a lesser charge

Dec 7, 2021 @ 11:28am

CLEAR LAKE — A Klemme man accused of burglarizing a Clear Lake home earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

29-year-old John Murphy and another suspect are accused of entering a residence in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue South on the morning of July 31st. A resident of the home woke up as he heard voices in the living room, with Murphy allegedly coming into the victim’s room and hitting him on the forehead with a revolver while yelling at him about a mutual female friend.

Murphy is accused of taking items including a virtual reality headset, a baseball card collection, a coin collection and an antique hand mirror. The victim went to the emergency room and required stitches due to his injuries.

Murphy was originally charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Last week he filed a written plea of guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a five-year suspended prison sentence, two years probation and restitution when he’s sentenced on January 10th.

