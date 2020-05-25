King says he welcomes scrutiny as he faces 4 GOP challengers
AMES — The five candidates competing in the G-O-P Primary in Iowa’s 4th congressional district are quarreling about their conservative credentials AND their ability to win the district in November.
Incumbent Steve King, who’s seeking a 10th term, says he was warned soon after his narrow 2018 win that he was going to be broadsided by a coup. “I”m happy to have all of this scrutiny,” King says. “…I think the people that are going to the polls are going to be real pleased with the job that I have been doing.”
By mid-May, King had raised about 330-thousand dollars, but had just 32-thousand left in his campaign. Challenger Randy Feenstra of Hull, a state senator, raised 925-thousand and had nearly four times as much money as King left for the campaign’s closing weeks. Feenstra has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Right-to-Life Committee as well as well-known Iowa Republicans like former Governor Terry Branstad and Bob Vander Plaats, president of The Family Leader. “You need to be an effective conservative leader,” Feenstra says. “I’ve proven it.”
Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, a former state legislator and former county supervisor, raised about 165-thousand dollars and had 24-thousand left in mid-May. “Most of my funding comes from former Steve King supporters,” Taylor claimed, “about 80%.”
Bret Richards, the former mayor of Irwin, says he is primarily self-funding his campaign and put 73-thousand miles on his van. “Before the pandemic, I was door-knocking,” Richards says. “After the pandemic, it’s been social media — name recognition that way.”
Steve Reeder, a businessman from Arnolds Park, filed paperwork indicating a negative balance in his campaign account on May 13th. Reeder says he didn’t chase the big money or King’s former donors. “I’m not beholden to any special interest groups or PACS,” Reeder says. “I’m beholden to the people of Iowa.”
The candidates made their comments during a weekend online forum hosted by Story County Republicans.