Kanawha man sentenced to prison for stealing and selling copper, vehicle burglary
MASON CITY — A Kanawha man is headed to prison after guilty pleas to stealing and selling copper as well as committing burglary to a vehicle.
25-year-old Austin Stokka was arrested on December 7th after being accused of taking copper wire that was reported stolen to Alter Recycling multiple times dating back to September 23rd totaling over $2600. Stokka was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest. Stokka was charged with two counts of second-degree theft and one count of fourth-degree theft.
Stokka previously had been charged with third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a credit card after being accused of entering a vehicle on July 11th and taking a wallet, and later being observed on a security camera trying to use a debit card at an ATM. S
tokka recently was sentenced by Judge Adam Sauer to a total of five years in prison.